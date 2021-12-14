Elon Musk is crowned Person of the Year 2021 by Time

He is one of the most talked about characters on the web, among the exceptional companies, the absurd (personal and professional) ‘life’ choices, the new products that he launches with his Tesla brand (not just cars, over the years we have seen in fact beer, tequila and much more), for his risky and often provocative tweets.

And today the Tesla CEO closes his 2021 with a flourish, with a new recognition he is very proud of: not only has he become the richest man in the world, thanks to the sales of his beloved electric cars, but he has also been awarded as Person of the Year from the well-known American magazine Time. The magazine explained its choice by focusing on the reasons for this award, not just highlighting what they are virtues and grandiose successes of the entrepreneur of South African origins, for years under the eyes of all, but also highlighting the vices and every defect of Elon Musk, who for example is famous for his lack of empathy with his collaborators, which he carries on among other things almost bragging about it, with a hint of sarcasm.

It is why Elon Musk is described as “the man who aspires to save our planet and to procure another one to live in: clown, genius, contrary bastian, visionary, industrialist, showman, scoundrel; an insane hybrid of Thomas Edison, PT Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Doctor Manhattan from ‘Watchmen’, the menacing blue-skinned god-man who invents electric cars and moves towards Mars ”. In short, not a bad presentation.

A 2021 of successes for Tesla CEO, his company has become one of the most valued auto manufacturers in the world, surpassed Ford and General Motors combined. According to Time director Edward Felsenthal, “few individuals have had more influence than Musk in life on Earth and potentially beyond.”

But it’s not only known for Tesla, let’s not forget SpaceX. In fact, last April the man signed an exclusive agreement with NASA to send astronauts back to the moon (a feat that has never been done since 1972). And that’s not all, its rocket launched NASA’s first asteroid test. And finally, remember that the sale of 10% of its Tesla shares resulted in losses of billions of dollars on the market. In short, we must say that the title of Person of the Year deserved it all.