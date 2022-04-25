Elon Musk is one step closer to taking over Twitter

Turn of events. Days ago Elon Musk offered to buy 100% of Twitter for 43,000 million dollars, stating that this was “my best and last offer” and promising major changes to the platform. The board of directors initially seemed opposed to the idea, and in fact launched a plan to prevent Musk from taking over the company. Now everything has changed.

What has changed. As indicated in The Wall Street Journal, everything changed last Friday, when Musk met with several private investors through videoconferences to convince them that they should accept the proposal.

These talks have ended up reactivating a negotiation that seemed ruled out: this Sunday there was a meeting of both parties, and although there are no guarantees that an agreement will be reached, it is now feasible. Among the topics of the conversation was the amount that Musk would have to pay in the event that an agreement was reached and in the end the operation was not consummated.

Cash and cash. Musk already has the money ready for the operation. He will not put it all out of his pocket, but he has managed to finance 46.5 billion dollars. It has secured $25.5 billion in debt financed through Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other companies, and has also secured about $21 billion in equity financing, which is the process of raising capital through the sale of stock.

Direct offer to investors. The initial refusal of the board of directors made Musk raise another option, and he declared that he was studying making a ‘tender offer’. That is, a purchase offer, generally public, that allows shareholders to sell at a price set by the person who makes it (in this case, Musk) and in which the price of the shares is normally higher than the market price.

As the WSJ points out, even if he were to get significant support—something difficult—he would need some way to avoid that “poison pill” created by Twitter, the legal maneuver that prevents neither him nor anyone else from getting more than 15% of the shares.

Less advertising, more freedom of expression. Musk has been pointing to changes he would make to the platform for days. He talked about how Twitter’s algorithm should be public in order to be audited, but he also stated when registering his offer with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) that his main interest is to defend freedom of expression.

The question is also to know what Musk would do to revive the economy of a platform that has never really taken off in this regard. For Musk, Twitter should rely less on advertising and perhaps more on a subscription model—such as Twitter Blue accounts—with more perks, such as having the “verified account” mark for these subscribers.