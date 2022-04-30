Elon Musk is the new Bastardazi

Elon Musk has spent 44,000 million dollars on Twitter knowing that, with that money, he could perfectly have bought a semi-detached house and a Joselito ham vending machine, but that’s how the rich are, they only look out for themselves.

If Putin is a villain out of 007, Elon Musk is a character out of Futurama. A flamboyant tycoon who likes to diversify into business: he already owns a clean-energy car company to save the world, a social network that polarizes society into a continuing war that will end the world, and a spaceship company to go live on Mars when the planet Earth disappears.

Elon Musk isn’t portrayed as a business guru, but I’d rather describe him as a money-rolling rabble-rouser. A guy who has the face of having spent a billion dollars on an NFT of a monkey with sunglasses, believing himself to be the Juan de Médici of the 21st century. Elon Musk has not only bought Twitter but he has taken it private, he is going to take the company off Wall Street and turn it into a personal possession.

That is to say, Elon Musk believes that now all the tweets are his, he is the new Cabronazi. As some of us here have been on Twitter since Jack Dorsey had great hair, we are going to give Musk some tips to fix the social network that he invented the hashtag:

Do not remove the character limit: The character limit was invented by Jack himself thinking of the Argentines. Threads have already been invented to skip it. For those who don’t know, a thread is a series of chained tweets that begins more or less like this: “I’m not an expert in geopolitics, but from what I’ve read these days I’m going to give my humble opinion on the siege of Mariupol. I hope not to extend myself (1/138)”.

The algorithm needs to be revised. I’ve seen things that you wouldn’t believe, a tweet from “MartitaGolosina7645” of 150,000 RTs that said “oh, yummy tangerines”.

A referendum on the tortilla is needed: That one day ballot boxes be put on Twitter, a vote is taken on whether the tortilla has onions or not, and the decision of the vote is accepted. We cannot continue with this issue all our lives, we must solve other conflicts.

Checking people out. Elon wants to verify all the Twitter accounts, but I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to verify in the civil registry that the coronavirus account is really the coronavirus account.

You have to remove spaces, direct and all those tools that try to look like other networks. This is Twitter, here we come to humiliate ourselves among strangers for no reason. If we wanted to be tiktokers we would not have gotten the ESO