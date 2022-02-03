Elon Musk is the student who tracks the flights of his private jet

In the nineteenth century Sweeney Todd disturbed the sleep of many readers in his guise of perfidious and bloody barber. After a century and a half, another Sweeney he proved no less diabolical than this legendary figure, albeit fortunately in a non-violent way. He knows something about it Elon Musk who was forced to handle an unexpected “hot potato”, that of the 19 year old Jack Sweeney. It is a young student from Florida who was able to accurately track the flights of the private jet of the founder of Tesla. His social actions became so dangerous that Musk even offered a cash reward.









Let’s proceed in order. Sweeney is passionate about computer science and in particular about bot, programs that are able to perform many tasks and tasks automatically. The one created by the 19-year-old, in particular, manages to identify Musk’s personal aircraft, detecting its path. The privacy of the American entrepreneur has gone to bless, also because the enterprising guy has published every data on his own Twitter account. The routes covered by one of the richest men in the world have become public domain, also because the social profile created for the occasion has an eloquent name, “Elon Musk’s Jet”.

A truly incredible following

The account is followed by more than 140 thousand people, despite being created less than two years ago, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Contrary to what one might think, Sweeney is a huge fan of Elon Musk and all of his exploits. The darling could not remain idle, so much so that he asked for the deletion of the profile for the safety issues provoked. Based on what was leaked, the entrepreneur would have inquired about the young man’s earnings thanks to the bot (as much as 20 thousand dollars a month) and his offer was inevitable: 5 thousand dollars to prevent information on flights from being disclosed.

Proposal and counter-proposal

The boy did not let himself be intimidated, on the contrary he even raised. Sweeney would like 50 thousand dollars, above all to finance the college he attends and maybe to buy a nice car, obviously Tesla-branded. Musk would like to think about it, even if at the moment no amount has been paid and everything is pending. The account of discord is currently active, not forgetting that the 19-year-old has created other bots similar to the one that is haunting the private jet of the number one of SpaceX. Other “famous” flights have been charted in real timesuch as those of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

How does Sweeney do all this? Normally the data of the air connections are recorded by the American aviation agency, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). A dedicated platform then clears the celebrity information, but the Florida student relies on an ADS-B transponder, a device that shows the plane’s location. The discussion between Musk and the young man has revealed how “primitive” traffic control in the skies is at the moment, but it must be emphasized that Sweeney is the son of an employee of the aerospace industrytherefore somehow benefited in what has become a real profitable business.