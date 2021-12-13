Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year

The US magazine Time chose SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk as Person of the Year. According to the magazine’s editor, Edward Felsenthal, “Few other people have influenced life on Earth more than Elon Musk, and potentially even life beyond Earth.”

Musk is 50 years old, born in South Africa to a Canadian mother and a South African father. After graduating in economics and physics in Canada, in the mid-1990s he moved to the United States where he founded the startup Zip2 together with his brother Kimbal. In 1999, the small business was acquired by computer company Compaq for over $ 300 million, offering Musk the opportunity to found a new company that would later become PayPal, an electronic payments company acquired by eBay in 2002 for $ 1.5 billion. dollars.

Passionate about space exploration, in 2002 Musk founded SpaceX, destined to become one of the most successful private space companies in the world in a few years. The company gives customers the ability to bring their satellites into orbit at relatively low cost compared to the competition, thanks to partially reusable rockets.

Musk’s company is also one of NASA’s main partners and since this year manages travel with astronauts and astronauts to the International Space Station.

In 2004 Musk joined Tesla, a company specializing in the development and production of electric vehicles, becoming its CEO in 2008. A couple of years earlier he had also participated in the foundation of SolarCity, a company that produces and sells panels. solar, later acquired by Tesla. Musk’s auto company is currently the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles and, after very difficult years, has a stock market value of over $ 1 trillion.

Musk is convinced that one day journeys to Mars, with his gigantic spaceship under construction “Starship”, can become routine, like taking a plane here on Earth, and that humanity must become “multiplanetary” to survive. For this reason, it is investing a large part of its time and money in the development of the new spaceship, which will also be used by NASA as part of its ambitious Artemis program to bring crews back to the moon.

The Person of the Year award – which until 1999 was called Man of the Year, but at a certain point it was seen as reductive, as well as discriminatory – is awarded every year by the US weekly Time to a person, group, idea or object that “for better or for worse influenced the events of that year the most”. During the years Time has chosen several times not to dedicate his ritual year-end number to a single person with name and surname, and this could tell many things about the qualities of individuals or about our willingness to recognize and celebrate them.