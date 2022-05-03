Elon Musk, J Balvin and Blake Lively, among those attending the 2022 Met Gala in New York

philanthropy and fashion returned to conv erger at the 2022 edition of the Met Gala, in which entertainment personalities and some businessmen showed off their outfits inspired by the golden age of the US at the end of the 19th century or ‘Gilded Glamor’.

This event, which began in 1948 with the aim of raising funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, not only brings striking outfits and red carpets, it also manages to move more than US$200 million in contributions.

For 2021, for example, tickets (according to a New York Times poll) cost about $35,000 and tables ranged from $200,000 to $300,000. However, the celebration is not open to the public and an average of 600 celebrities are chosen as guests, including actors, artists, businessmen and even politicians.

At last night’s soiree, Elon Musk stood out with a classic tuxedo, of which he only commented that he was “following the dress code”, and attended in the company of his mother Maye Musk, who wore a crimson velvet dress by Dior. Tesla and recent Twitter buyer has an estimated net worth of $256 billion, according to figures from Bloomberg.

The Colombian imprint was left by J Balvin, who wore a Ralph Lauren suit with a penguin cut, which he accompanied with a cane and star-shaped diamond brooches. The paisa artist would have an estimated net worth of US$45 million, this year his performances included Colombia at the Estéreo Picnic and some dates in the US.

Finally, and speaking of fashion, Blake Lively took the attention of the night. The American actress wore a double dress from Atelier Versace, which paid homage to the Statue of Liberty. Initially, it was a copper color and later, in a live modification, it achieved a turquoise color. Lively would have a net worth of about US$65 million.

Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his contribution to the musical band Encanto, also appeared on the list of attendees.