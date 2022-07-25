Elon Musk knelt and apologized to the co-founder of Google after an affair with his wife

An alleged and fleeting romance between Elon Musk and Nicole Shanahan, wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, caused the separation of the couple at the beginning of this 2022.

Brin and Musk were great friends, however, when the creator of Google found out about Shanahan’s infidelity, he ended the long-standing friendship with the businessman and immediately asked his then-wife for a divorce.

This was announced this Sunday, July 24, by the Wall Street Journal, through sources close to the technology tycoons, in a report that was replicated by the main international media.

Elon Musk is frequently the subject of scandals due to his personal conflicts. (RYAN LASH/AFP)

Apparently Musk, 51, sorry for what had happened, apologized to Brin, however, it was too late.

“Musk allegedly got down on one knee and begged his old friend for forgiveness,” he said. Insider.

Although Brin, 48, accepted his apology, he would have told his financial advisers that he no longer wanted anything in common with Musk’s various businesses, including Tesla, a company in which, the middle assures, the co-founder of Google invested $500,000 in the midst of the financial crisis, in 2008. Since then, the billionaire entrepreneurs have not spoken to each other.

“TheJournal reported that Brin gave Musk $500,000 to help keep Tesla afloat during the 2008 financial crisis, and in return, Musk gave Brin one of the first sports cars. foxnews.

Wall Street Journal reveals that the relationship between Musk and Shanahan began in December 2021, during Art Basel in Miami, and that by that time Brin and his wife were already separated, but still lived together for their daughter in common.

Brin’s divorce petition was filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court and says it is for “irreconcilable differences.” Until now, it is a process that continues in process.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin were married for four years. Photo: File.

“I hope that Sergey and I will move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our son. And we are both working towards it,” Shanahan told the Puck news website and was replicated by Insider.

Brin and Shanahan were married for four years and met at a retreat three years before walking down the aisle.

Elon Musk has become an entrepreneur who often makes people talk not because of his work, but because of his personal life. For example, in 2021 he ended up with his girlfriend, the singer Grimes, and months later they became parents through a surrogate mother. In addition, his name came to light in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, for being one of the supposed lovers of the actress.

On the other hand, it was recently revealed that in November 2021 the billionaire businessman secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, one of his Neuralink executives.