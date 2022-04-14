Technology

Elon Musk launches $43 billion offer for Twitter

Elon Musk's profile on Twitter.

EXPANSION

  • Elon Musk finally decides not to enter the board of directors Twitter

  • Elon Musk to be part of the Twitter council and promises “improvements”

Elon Musk, the main shareholder of Twitter, has launched a hostile offer on the social network for an amount of 43,000 million dollars (39,634 million euros). Twitter shoots up 12% in the pre-opening session on Wall Street.

The tesla founder offers $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter, a figure that represents a premium of 54% over its price on January 28, when Musk bought his first titles from the group. “I invested in Twitter because I believe in its

