Elon Musk launches $43 billion offer for Twitter
Elon Musk finally decides not to enter the board of directors Twitter
Elon Musk to be part of the Twitter council and promises “improvements”
Elon Musk, the main shareholder of Twitter, has launched a hostile offer on the social network for an amount of 43,000 million dollars (39,634 million euros). Twitter shoots up 12% in the pre-opening session on Wall Street.
The tesla founder offers $54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter, a figure that represents a premium of 54% over its price on January 28, when Musk bought his first titles from the group. “I invested in Twitter because I believe in its
