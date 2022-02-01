Elon Musk liked the Campaign, the reactions on Twitter – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite is again the focus of a tweet from Elon Musk, in which the famous inventor / entrepreneur demonstrates his own appreciation for the Campaign in particular, which he apparently particularly liked, but the comment obviously triggered a series of curious reactions.

Already the fact that the richest man in the world, engaged in space feats, electric cars and various technological advances decides to talk about Halo Infinite may seem strange, but Musk has accustomed us to this and more, in any case never hiding the his great passion for Halo.

The message in this case is extremely laconic: “The Halo Infinite Campaign is beautiful,” he wrote simply, but the tweet soon ended up in evidence given the strange association between the character in question and the Xbox Game Studios game. The reactions and responses to the message were curious, among which there were obviously institutional ones: Aaron Greenberg requested a collaboration between Warhtog and Cybertruck in real life, while the official Halo account thanked, as did the 343 community manager. Industries, John Junyszek.

Among the well-known names also Geoff Keighley who nodded, confirming Musk’s thought, while there are several requests for collaboration regarding Tesla and the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series. Obviously, there could also be comments relating to DogeCoin and other cryptocurrencies, as per tradition, although there is no link with the topic.

It should be noted that the multibillionaire had already shown his appreciation for Halo Infinite also on the occasion of another similar episode, or when John Carpenter had reported that he considered it the best episode ever, but there it was a bit muted.