Elon Musk makes Tesla superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine

After the conflicts between Ukraine and Russiait has been inevitable that some residents of Ukraine have made the decision to leave the country, however, this has left many people limited in their resources and many owners of electric cars have nowhere to charge their vehicle batteries.

Tesla stands in solidarity with EV owners

Tesla owners fleeing Ukraine can use Superchargers for free in four cities bordering Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, according to a report from Electrek, citing an email to local owners. This comes after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last week.

Who can use Tesla Superchargers?

Both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles can use the chargers at no cost in Trzebownisko, Poland; Košice, Slovakia; Miskolc, Hungary; and Debrecen, Hungary, the email reportedly said.

There are about 30,000 electric vehicles on the roads of Ukrainethe Kyiv Independent reported in January, compared to millions of non-electric cars in the country.

Some 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine following the Russian military invasion, the United Nations Refugee Agency estimated on Tuesday.

***********

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: