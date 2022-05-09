Elon Musk: Message on Twitter about his death under mysterious circumstances – News Technology – Technology

After acquiring Twitter, the tycoon and businessman Elon Musk has given much to talk about. In recent weeks, controversy has been generated around the possible changes that he will make in the social network, and it is not difficult to see how many users are dissatisfied with his recent leadership.

On May 8, Musk shared a tweet that caused thousands of reactions in just a few minutes, even his mother responded. In the controversial message, Tesla leader alluded to the possibility of his death under mysterious circumstances.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s a pleasure to have met you,” he wrote, without elaborating.

Some of his followers joked and others expressed concern. “You will not die. The world needs you to reform it” and “Wait… what do you know about Hillary Clinton?” were two of the thousands of comments.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

His mother’s response

And although there were quite a few replicas, there was one that caught the attention of Internet users. Elon’s mother, Canadian-South African model Maye Musk, responded to the tweet.

“Not funny,” he tweeted, with two angry emojis.

The statement also coincided with the celebration of Mother’s Day in the United States, and hours before Maye had tweeted declaring herself “lucky” for her three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Then, the head of Tesla and SpaceX responded: “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”.

Some insisted on knowing who might want to assassinate Musk, who confirmed that he would pay $44 billion for Twitter.

Musk has promised to defend freedom of expression on the social network at any cost.

“I hope that even my worst critics are still on Twitter, because that means free speech,” he wrote.So far there is no information that there is any threat against Musk’s life.

With information from EL UNIVERSAL / Mexico (GDA)