Elon Musk no longer has power over the price of bitcoin (and also over Dogecoin)

Key facts: In the past, a single tweet from Musk would make or break the price of bitcoin.

As the cryptocurrency market matures, personalities will have less influence.

Once upon a time, not too long ago, the price of bitcoin (BTC) reacted dramatically to the tweets of the famous billionaire Elon Musk. The story was the same for other cryptocurrencies on the market, such as dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) who benefited greatly. I say “once upon a time” because today’s reality makes that time seem so far away, like children’s stories and myths of the ecosystem, since now the personalities and influencers of the community do not seem to have much influence over destiny. of the bitcoin market.

Some will be against what I am saying, since these characters like Elon Musk or Michael Saylor are more active than ever tweeting about bitcoin. Also, the community tends to react to the opinions of these people and even They come to give great importance to what they publish on their social networks as if that proves the future success (or failure) of cryptocurrencies.yes However, despite the fact that at the social level the dynamics remain the same, the market throws up other data.

Let’s take a recent example. Today, March 14, Elon Musk —in a conversation he had with Michael Saylor on Twitter— confessed that in the face of galloping inflation that worries Americans, and the possible international economic crisis, he would not sell any of his held bitcoins, ethers or doges. There were not a few who cheered Musk’s “courageous” resolution on social networks, as if he had discovered America by recognizing the characteristics of a refuge-of-value asset that bitcoin has always had in unfavorable economic situations. Do I have to cite the cases of Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Argentina?

On Twitter, many reproduced Musk’s words applauding them, just as the media spread the tweets of the Tesla and SpaceX tycoon under the well-known tone of “the markets are going to the moon.” But to the sadness of many and the satisfaction of others, andhe bitcoin price did not react to Musk’s favorable words and continued to do his thing. That is, lateralize between $37,000 and $38,000, as it had been doing for weeks when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exploded.

The price of bitcoin had no major reaction to Elon Musk’s statements, recovering slightly for the sole reason that the bitcoin mining ban in Europe was not approved. Source: TradingView.

This is a huge difference if we take into account that, by the beginning of 2021, when Elon Musk changed his biography to Bitcoin, the community went crazy and the price of the asset rose 20% in just hours. Musk had become the new God of some bitcoiners, who swore that his figure would lead bitcoin to the path of global adoption.

Then, a few months after that moment of glory, Musk antagonized the bitcoiner community when he argued that cryptocurrency mining harmed the environment and stopped receiving it as a payment method for his Tesla cars. At the time, his tweets were devastating, causing the price of the asset to drop from $60,000 to almost $40,000. A single person with such influence in the market, can you believe it? Well, this happened less than a year ago when Musk’s words seemed to be even more important than those of the most experienced specialists in the cryptoactive market.

today i sigh of relief to see that what Musk says no longer has a greater effect on the performance of bitcoin. I take this to be an indication that the market has matured and that investors putting their capital into bitcoin are not as eager as they were in the past. While before they were carried away by the opinions of people whose knowledge about bitcoin is limited, today it seems that the trend of users who do their research, read various sources and have their eyes on the macro-economic panorama in which they live reigns. we are submerged

How did Musk lose his influence over bitcoin?

But before we get too excited to learn that no one person now has the power to make the bitcoin market go up or down more than 20% in a single day, I think it’s important to delve into the reasons for Musk’s declining influence. and other personalities in the price of cryptocurrencies. In my opinion, it is due to two essential issues: Musk’s opinions are no longer new and there are global economic factors that have much greater weight in the financial market.

Let’s focus on the first reason: a year ago, it was impressive that one of the most successful and richest men in the world was talking about bitcoin. Today presidents, economists, companies like Visa and even your neighbor talk about bitcoin quite properly (let’s not detail if what they say is correct or not). Musk became one more person who tweets about cryptocurrency and his opinions are no longer new, because he has often married and divorced the asset created by Satoshi Nakamoto.

So, when Elon Musk talks about Bitcoin, very few people really see it as an important milestone. And it is that even the dogecoin market, another of the currencies mentioned in Musk’s tweet and one of the most supported by the tycoon, he also didn’t react to the flowers he threw at him. Investors are looking elsewhere than Twitter.

DOGE also did not have a rise in its price representative of the influence that the American billionaire has had on the market for that memecoin. Source: Tradingview.

But what do traders and investors watch? Well, very simply: this leads us to the second reason, which is the possible recession of the global economy in 2023, the war between Ukraine and Russia and the regulations that are coming on Bitcoin. We currently find ourselves in a very complex political, economic and social context where there is great uncertainty in the markets and little confidence in financial institutions.. No asset has been spared from being affected by the fear that reigns in the population and the expectations generated by the explosion of a possible third world war.

Eyes are on the markets. In the behavior of oil, in the rise in the price of wheat, in the variations of gold and in the endurance of bitcoin. The population is worried about how this war will affect their daily lives and how their capital could be depleted by an unprecedented financial crisis. In this way, no one has time to listen to the opinions of the millionaire on dutyno matter how much personalities of the bitcoiner ecosystem continue to like him.

In the midst of this situation, I think the community can learn that this type of practice (of looking at the data, the couplings between markets and being aware of the impact of the news on the price of bitcoin) can be a much healthier and more effective strategy. than simply following the words of a person who possibly has their own agenda on bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.