Elon Musk – Obama: Elon Musk confesses which president of the United States he has voted for the most times

ANDhe new owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, Elon Muskwants to turn the social network that he just bought for 44 million dollars into a space for freedom of expression and, to set an example, he has decided to make a great political confession. The richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of $219 billion according to Forbesjust revealed the name of the president of the united states you have supported the most in the last decade and a half.

Obama or Donald Trump?

Although there is speculation that Elon Musk may reinstate donald trump on Twitter, the billionaire has confessed that I voted for Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential elections and did so again in 2012, although he assures that now he does not feel represented by the Democratic Party.

Elon Musk voted for Obama

“I strongly support Obama for president, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists.”Musk has admitted, that just over a month ago he had a run-in on Twitter with the current president of the United States, Joe Bidenand has had numerous clashes with Democratic politicians in California on account of his theories about the coronavirus and the closure of the Fremont factory during the worst of the pandemic.

As Musk himself has described on Twitter through a simple graphic, in 2008 he considered himself a liberal person closer to the leftbut in recent years has swiveled to the right and the conservatives for the “extremist” positions of a part of the left. Musk has agreed with the speaker Tim Urbanwhich ensures that many people who voted for Obama no longer feel represented by Biden’s Democratic Party.

“Even though the left hasn’t moved that far to the left (some argue that Republican politicians have moved further to the right), the left is in a sense being held hostage by its most extreme wing, which makes many people who voted enthusiastically for Obama feel politically orphaned“, explained Tim Urban through Twitter.