Elon Musk offered a 19-year-old $ 5,000 to stop tracking his private jet

AGI – His name is Elon Musk Jet and the Twitter account created by a young student of the University of Central Florida who, through a computer program ‘bot’, tracks the air routes of the private plane of the richest man in the world.

Now the billionaire has contacted him and asked him to cancel his account for security reasons, offering him in exchange …. 5 thousand dollars. The boy, Jack Sweeny, a UCF freshman, said he was surprised but also unhappy; and made him a counter-offer: $ 50,000 to stop making flight information public.

Sweeny explained that he created an algorithm to track the aircraft with data from companies that record flight information through an aircraft’s transponder. The “bot” is able to calculate the estimated flight time, position, state, country and city where the device is located, as well as creating a map of that location. All information that, through the Twitter account, attracts more than 100 thousand people. As for his counter-proposal, the young man has not yet received an answer.