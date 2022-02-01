Elon Musk offered a guy $ 5,000 to get rid of the account that tracked his jet. But…

Elon Musk in check for a boy. The young man in question is called Jack Sweeney, he’s 19 and lives in Florida. Tesla’s CEO offered him $ 5,000 to delete the Twitter account from which he publishes the routes traveled by the billionaire’s private jet with some consistency. ElonJet has over 150,000 followers and uses a bot developed by Sweeney to track Musk’s flights. The feed then tweets when and where the plane takes off or lands and the duration of each journey. Musk sent the first message on November 30th: «Can you take it off? It’s a security risk. ” Given the boy’s reticence, the SpaceX administrator offered $ 5,000. Sweeney raised, asking for 50,000, specifying – ironically – that he could have used the money for college and maybe a Tesla Model 3. “I don’t like the idea of ​​being hit by a madman,” said Musk, who later said. withdrew the offer of money, saying it is not fair to «pay to close the account». Sweeney has once again raised, asking for “options other than remuneration such as an internship, which would make everything much easier”. But Musk hasn’t responded yet. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has begun to dispense advice to the billionaire, telling of a blocking program that he could use to counteract flight tracking bots. “It seems he took that advice,” he said. Interviewed by CnnSweeney explained that however he is still able to track Musk’s flights, “it’s just a little more complicated.” The college freshman developed another dozen robot accounts to track the flights of other tycoons, such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

