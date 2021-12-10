Elon Musk on Twitter: “I drop everything and become an influencer”

Listen to the audio version of the article

A thousand ago, a thousand thinks. Elon Musk, the volcanic and often surprising CEO of Tesla, is known for his quirks, and also for his social outcasts. His favorite is Twitter, where he communicates with his 65.8 million followers.

The latest is a few hours ago: «I’m thinking of leaving my position and becoming a full-time influencer. What do you think?”

Obviously the twit, which knowing Musk probably shouldn’t be taken too seriously (but never say never, with the PayPal co-founder …) has become a smash on the microblogging platform: at 8.25 on Friday it had totaled 13,674 retweets, 3,922 tweets of quote and 171,626 “I like it”.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of aerospace company SpaceX, leads startup Neuralink and infrastructure company The Boring Company, is a man of a thousand contradictions. For example, he said on a conference call last January that he expects to remain Tesla’s CEO for “several years.” But he also said: «It would be nice to have a little more free time instead of working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Rather heavy ».

His Twitter releases have sometimes made a lot of money change hands. For example, last month he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla. The majority said yes, and in the meantime the electric car maker’s stock has had quite a few jolts on the stock market. Since then Musk has sold shares for a value of almost 12 billion dollars, and for 5 consecutive weeks he has continued to do so: a communication last Thursday specified that Musk has sold yet another 934,091 shares, for a value of about 963 million. dollars, to pay taxes.

At this point, to reach the 10% threshold announced on Twitter – 17 million shares in total – it would have to get rid of another 6 million shares. The consequences on the Tesla stock were felt, and quite a lot: the shares of the electric car company fell by 18% from the peak of last November 4.