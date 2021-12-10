Elon Musk on Twitter: “I give up everything and become an influencer. Or maybe I’ll open a profile on OnlyFans”

Known for his extravagant claims, the CEO of Tesla And SpaceX hit again. With a tweet published today December 10, Elon Musk said he “is considering leaving office and becoming a full-time influencer”. “What do you think?”, He also added, inevitably unleashing the irony of the web.

“If you open a profile on Only Fans (the platform dedicated purely to an adult audience, ed) I will be the first to sign up, ”wrote one user. And immediately Musk: “Maybe I will …”. Someone else instead: “If for every shit you write on Twitter you got a dollar, you would become rich … ah no, you already are” and he replied with a laughing emoticon. In short, another of his oddities or does he really want to change his life? Maybe. Meanwhile, the tweet grinds like: more than 285 thousand in the early afternoon today.