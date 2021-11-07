Elon Musk on Twitter: Tell me if I should sell 10% Tesla stock, and I will

Elon Musk get back to provoke the market and the world of politics, and he does it as always in his own way, on Twitter. He turns to his followers, asking them if they believe that has to sell 10% of its Tesla shares. “The only way for me to pay my taxes is to sell shares“he explains in a tweet, why”I don’t get any cash wages or bonuses anywhere“, adding that”will respect the survey results“.

It all stems from the proposal put forward by the Democrats in the United States Senate (and wanted by President Biden) to establish one “billionaire tax” to finance the social agenda and the plans to contain climate change: not receiving any salary, in fact, Musk it eludes – in fact legally – the national tax system, as do so many other US billionaires. “There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax avoidance, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock“, he writes. The votes are already almost 3 million – and there are 9 hours left before the poll is closed – e the YES are 56.6% against 43.4% of NO.