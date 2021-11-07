Elon Musk on Twitter: Tell me if I should sell 10% Tesla stock, and I will
Elon Musk get back to provoke the market and the world of politics, and he does it as always in his own way, on Twitter. He turns to his followers, asking them if they believe that has to sell 10% of its Tesla shares. “The only way for me to pay my taxes is to sell shares“he explains in a tweet, why”I don’t get any cash wages or bonuses anywhere“, adding that”will respect the survey results“.
It all stems from the proposal put forward by the Democrats in the United States Senate (and wanted by President Biden) to establish one “billionaire tax” to finance the social agenda and the plans to contain climate change: not receiving any salary, in fact, Musk it eludes – in fact legally – the national tax system, as do so many other US billionaires. “There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax avoidance, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock“, he writes. The votes are already almost 3 million – and there are 9 hours left before the poll is closed – e the YES are 56.6% against 43.4% of NO.
Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.
Do you support this?
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
Musk holds about 170.5 million shares, and the sale of 10% of these – therefore about 17 million – would be worth around 20.8 billion dollars (Tesla stock currently stands at $ 1,222). If you really want to the public, Elon will follow in the footsteps of his brother Kimbal, who as well as other members of the company’s board of directors recently sold 88,500 shares.
Musk (Elon) is the richest man on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, ahead of Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault (LVMH) and Bill Gates. A short time ago he was called into question together with the founder of Amazon by the executive director of the UN World Food Program David Beasley, who had them invited to donate 6 billion dollars one-time to feed 42 million people. Musk’s response was not long in coming:
If the World Food Program can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how the $ 6 billion can solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and I will.
In a back and forth series, Beasley said that “it’s not as complicated as the Falcon Heavy, but the stakes are so high that it deserves a comparison“. It’s still: “6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of hunger“. And Musk seems to want to discuss it, replying:
But it has to be open source accounting, so that the public sees exactly how the money is being spent.
Credits opening image: Pixabay