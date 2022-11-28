Elon Musk opened another battlefront and put Apple in his sights

Elon Musk He raised waves again for a message posted on his Twitter account, the social network he owns. This time it was a comment against the most successful company in the world, Manzanawhich the South African claimed for his investment in advertising.

It is that since Musk took over Twitter, some advertisers have stopped investing in the site, alleging that the whirlwind that surrounds the company and its owner makes them doubt the effectiveness of that advertising.

Along those lines, Musk posted a series of tweets on his account this Monday. The first of them says:Apple has almost stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”. He then wrote directly to the CEO of the Cupertino company: “What is happening Tim Cook?”.

A while later, Musk returned to the charge and quoted a tweet from the @LBRYcom account that ensures that during the pandemic, “Apple required our applications to filter certain search terms so that they did not return results. If we didn’t filter those terms, our apps wouldn’t have been enabled in the Apple Store. Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for a long time.” To this statement, Musk asked: “Who else has Apple censored?”.

Shortly after he published a survey under the question: “Should Apple publish all censorship actions that affect its customers?”. At press time, the poll was overwhelmingly in favor of “yes” over “no.”

As part of his anti-Apple tirade, Musk also cited a tweet by user @WBSChairman with an advertisement for the game. Fortnite which is a parody of a famous Apple commercial from the ’80s.

A while later, Musk returned to the charge: “Apple has also threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, but it will not tell us for what reason.” Immediately after, he uploaded another tweet, this time quoting the @WatcherGuru account, which claimed that “Apple takes 30% in taxes from app developers who earn more than USD 1 million in the App Store per year. Apple’s App Store is the equivalent of a 30% Internet tax.” “Did you know that Apple inserts a 30% tax on everything you buy through the App Store?”

More advertisers are opting out of Twitter amid the chaos the social network has been experiencing since it was acquired two weeks ago by billionaire Elon Musk.

Omnicom – one of the largest advertising houses in the world and which represents brands such as McDonald’s, Manzana either PepsiCo– recommended this Friday to its clients to suspend the purchase of ads on Twitter, joining other rivals that had already done the same.

The decision responds, according to omnicomto a series of events in recent days that may have “serious implications for advertisers”, among which he points out the layoffs of Twitter’s security teams, the resignation of several senior executives and the proliferation of accounts that use the system payment verification system launched by Musk to impersonate companies or personalities.

This was detailed by the firm in an internal message published today by various US media, in which Omnicon concludes that the risk to its clients’ brands has increased on Twitter to “a level that most consider unacceptable”.

Previously, other giants in the sector already had recommended to their clients to temporarily stop advertising on Twitter and several large companies had paralyzed their advertising on the platform, especially due to the uncertainty surrounding the drift that the social network could take due to Musk’s promises to prioritize freedom of expression over content moderation.

Although the world’s richest man has tried to reassure advertisers and has avoided imposing big changes in moderation for now, the events of the last few days seem to continue to drive advertising, which is his main source of income, away from Twitter.

