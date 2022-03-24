Elon Musk opens new Tesla megafactory in Germany

Elon Musk, millionaire and owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, posted on his account Twitter Danke Deutschland, phrase with which he announced the opening of his megafactory in Germany.

At the opening, the tycoon was so happy that he danced at the opening event. The curious dance caused a sensation among its millions of followers.

“12,000 jobs and 500,000 cars per year,” were the projections given by Elon Musk’s company.

The new Tesla assembly plant was opened very close to the German capital, Berlin, in Grünheide. Although it was two years behind schedule, the timing of its launch couldn’t be more propitious.

Unfavorable scenarios for combustion cars were combined, such as the rise in oil prices due to geopolitics and the advanced construction of the electricity supply network for electric cars in Europe. The permits from the German nation took a long time but they finally arrived.

The German government accompanied the event led by Robert Habeck, German Minister of the Economy, and his boss, Olaf Scholz. Habeck noted that it was “a special day for the transformation of mobility in Germany”. some activists They do not think the same and they protested outside the plant and on some roads near it.

