Business

Elon Musk pays $ 30 million a day in taxes, $ 11 billion a year

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman33 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently the richest man on the planet with an estimated assets of over 235 billion dollars. That said, Musk himself recently tweeted that this year will pay $ 11 billion in taxes, which with a simple calculation would be about 30 million euros per day. A stratospheric figure, but which would confirm the analysts’ reports and the statements of Tesla’s CEO a few weeks ago where he stated that he would paid more taxes than any other American in historyCNBC said the figures could represent “the largest single tax bill ever.”

Musk he does not receive a salary from his activities, but it is compensated with primes in shares, just like it happens with Tesla, consequently this solution did turn up one’s nose to some politicians as it involves different tax obligations. Indeed, according to many politicians, in the past years Musk he would not have paid a lot of taxes to the fiscal government, evading him with the technique of lending money against the value of his shares given as compensation.

Musk

Starting in November 2021, Elon Musk started sell part of its Tesla shares following a Twitter survey for a total of approx 13 billion dollars. The choice of the South African entrepreneur was necessary, because he remained “the only way to pay taxes”.

Musk and Bezos were recently reprimanded by the senator Elizabeth Warren for their visions of space, claiming to think more about the Earth, where millions of people still go hungry. Time’s Person of the Year implicitly responded to the allegations with the tweet “For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year.”.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,
lots of news to come!

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?
GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman33 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

2 weeks ago

When do the Dyson Black Friday discounts start? Here’s how to find out in advance

November 13, 2021

Irpef reform, simulations: 950 euros of savings for those with 40 thousand euros of income, less than 100 for those who earn 24 thousand

2 weeks ago

El Salvador will build the world’s first “Bitcoin City”

November 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button