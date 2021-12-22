Elon Musk pays $ 30 million a day in taxes, $ 11 billion a year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently the richest man on the planet with an estimated assets of over 235 billion dollars. That said, Musk himself recently tweeted that this year will pay $ 11 billion in taxes, which with a simple calculation would be about 30 million euros per day. A stratospheric figure, but which would confirm the analysts’ reports and the statements of Tesla’s CEO a few weeks ago where he stated that he would paid more taxes than any other American in historyCNBC said the figures could represent “the largest single tax bill ever.”

For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Musk he does not receive a salary from his activities, but it is compensated with primes in shares, just like it happens with Tesla, consequently this solution did turn up one’s nose to some politicians as it involves different tax obligations. Indeed, according to many politicians, in the past years Musk he would not have paid a lot of taxes to the fiscal government, evading him with the technique of lending money against the value of his shares given as compensation.

Starting in November 2021, Elon Musk started sell part of its Tesla shares following a Twitter survey for a total of approx 13 billion dollars. The choice of the South African entrepreneur was necessary, because he remained “the only way to pay taxes”.

Musk and Bezos were recently reprimanded by the senator Elizabeth Warren for their visions of space, claiming to think more about the Earth, where millions of people still go hungry. Time’s Person of the Year implicitly responded to the allegations with the tweet “For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year.”.

