Elon Musk plans to transfer consciousness from humans to robots

The artificial intelligence is already part of the world and little by little it threatens to become more important for everyday life, even the company of Elon MuskTeslaalready works in a robot in which users can download their consciousness and personality.

“Humanoid robots are already happening. The AI ​​progress rate is very fast. In the future, heHumans will be able to download their memories and personality in it,” Musk said in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the Axel Springer publishing group.

“We could download the things we think make us so unique. Now, of course, if you are no longer in that body, it will definitely make a difference, but as for preserve our memoriesour personality, I think we could do it,” he added.

What is Elon Musk’s Optimus robot?

Although there is no date yet for this to happen, the main function of the humanoid robot known as Optimus, it will be performing repetitive, boring or dangerous tasks for human beings. “Basically, the work people don’t want to doMusk said.

It is expected that this year the Optimus begins to present trailers in its prototype for its original tasks and that in 2023 start having a production product moderate.

Therefore, the idea of ​​being able to download the memories and the personality of the users to the humanoid robot still is in the mind of Elon Muskbut in the distant future it could be a reality.

