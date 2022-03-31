Elon Musk predicts the three things that can end humanity – FayerWayer

It is a more than recurring scenario. Elon Musk he never misses an opportunity to speak on any subject that might obsess the world.

In general, the boy always talks about current affairs, viral things on the networks, cryptocurrencies, the armed conflict in Ukraine, the future of cyberpunk and even memes.

But sometimes the man behind Tesla Motors and SpaceX can get as serious as apocalyptic about everyone’s future.

And that is just what has just happened recently, with the tycoon revealing his greatest fears about the factors that could trigger the end of humanity.

Elon Musk predicts the end of humanity for these reasons

In the popular and extensive interview with the CEO of Axel Springer, Mathias Döpfner, Elon Musk addressed a wide variety of topics that little by little we have been sharing here.

And one of the most curious and twisted moments without a doubt was when they talked about their expectations about the end of the world. Where Musk listed his main candidates to be responsible for the end of the human race.

Where the progressive decline of birth rates in the west of the planet would be the main factor that could end everything, according to his idea:

Elon Musk (Agencies)

“I have spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate. That could be the biggest threat to the future of human civilization.

Most people in the world are operating under the false impression that we have too many people… But the birth rate has been going down like crazy.”

In fact, Musk stated that the UN would need to update its data on population censuses because “they don’t make any sense” today with the current real trend.

This sounds like a disturbing factor and slow extinction but they would not be the only contenders to generate this end of the world.

Musk also spoke about two other threats to human existence that are very real to him: the fear that artificial intelligence systems will “go wrong” and the latent rise in “religious extremism” that could lead to serious conflict.

In contrast, Elon pointed out that his greatest hope for the future of humanity lies precisely in creating a “self-sufficient city on the planet Mars.”

SpaceX, his private space company, was born precisely under that vision and goal. Now we understand more deeply the reasons for their emergencies.