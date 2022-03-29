Elon Musk prepares robots with human personalities

Elon Musk thinks Tesla’s robot could have a personality (Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Elon Musk believes that Tesla’s robot, known as Optimus, could not only perform a large number of tasks but could even have a very human trait, such as personality.

According to the director of the autonomous vehicle company, in the future the memories and personality of a human could be added to this robot. This was stated in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the Axel Springer publishing group.

“We could download the things that we think make us unique. Now, of course, if you’re not in that body anymore, it will definitely make a difference, but as far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do it.”Musk said, although he did not clarify when he thinks this idea will become a reality.

Keep in mind that only by the end of 2023 does it expect to produce a moderate number of these models. Hence, the necessary technology to insert a human personality into the machine can be counted on for a long time. Or not, only time will tell.

In December 2021, when he gave more details about his robot project, he also talked about the possibility of adding a layer of humanity. “CWith time, the Bot can acquire a different personality”he said, adding: “It’s not like all robots are the same. That personality, or whatever you want to call it, can suit the owner.”

At that time, he also speculated that they could become humanoids like R2D2 or C3PO from the franchise. starwars.

08-20-2021 Tesla Bot.. The vehicle manufacturer Tesla has announced that it is working on the creation of a humanoid robot, provisionally known as Tesla Bot, in which it will use some of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies of its cars such as the autopilot. POLICY RESEARCH AND TESLA TECHNOLOGY



Will it be possible to generate replicas of the personality or memories? This idea is not new and in fact science has been investigating the subject for a long time.. Nectome, a company made up of scientists trained at MIT, already suggested in 2018 that in the future a digital copy of the brain could be made to host it in the cloud. To achieve this, the brain needs to be fresh in order to preserve it in an optimal state for later reconstruction.

The system was thought to immortalize the essence of people who are in an irreversible state of health. The first step would be to inject a mixture of chemicals through the carotid arteries in the neck while they are alive and under anesthesia.

In this way, the patient would die immediately and your brain would be vitrified so that, eventually, its connectome can be reconstructed, that is, a map of the connections between the neurons of the brain. With that information, a computer simulation would then be created with which the patient (or rather his mind) would come back to life but only in digital format.

Musk also said the robots could become humanoid like R2D2 or C3PO from the Star Wars franchise.(Reuters)

A connectome is a map of the connections between neurons in the brain. This could be the basis for recreating a person’s consciousness, although there is still a long way to go because the brain is an extremely complex system and is not yet fully understood.

There are over a hundred billion neurons in the brain and each neuron can receive stimulation from another 10,000 neurons, making the number of neural networks in the brain enormous. In addition, there are many aspects related to personality, memories and many other connections that it would not be so easy to reproduce.

The road is long and there is still a long way to go. In fact, the company bills itself as a research organization dedicated to advancing the science of memory. “We designed and conducted experiments to discover how the brain physically creates memories. And we develop biological preservation techniques to better preserve the physical traces of memory”, read on the official site.

It is clear that they are working on a process, and there are still several challenges to overcome to reach the final product.

