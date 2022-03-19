Elon Musk prepares the third part of the Tesla Master Plan

The head of Tesla Elon Musk announces that he is preparing the third part of his ‘Master Plan’ and that he will shortly announce his new steps.



The businessman is known to all for being one of the few people who have managed to make a purely electric car brand work and also for his controversial statements. On some occasions these are controversial because he calls for an increase in oil production and on others because his words about the next launches or projects are ‘too optimistic’. However, this is not a novelty in the history of Elon Muskthat now announces its third part of the master plan for the brand to succeed.



Contrary to popular belief, Tesla was founded in July 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning What Tesla Motors; whose name pays tribute to the inventor and electrical engineer Nicholas Tesla.​ It was not until a few months later when they would join this project Ian Wright, JB Straubel and Elon Musk. The latter had already founded several companies and had the idea of ​​developing batteries. Thanks to the money obtained from previous businesses, Musk invested 6.5 million dollars –5.89 million euros– in the company and remained as president of the company.

For the business to succeed, Musk was clear that it was necessary to complete a series of stages that would culminate in the creation of a profitable business model based mainly on the sale of electric cars.

Thus, between 2003 and 2006 the businessman and a group of investors contributed a total capital of 20.5 million dollars –18.5 million euros– to develop the first prototype, which would be the Tesla Rodaster. This model, based on the Lotus Elise, was officially presented on July 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, Calif.in an event attended by only 350 people.

It would not be until the San Francisco Auto Show in November of that year when the Tesla Roadster could be seen by the public. Previously, in May 2006, and in order to promote the project, an additional capital of 40 million dollars –36.2 million euros– was injected.

Between July and November 2006, specifically on August 2, the South African businessman published a post on his blog entitled ‘The secret master plan of Tesla Motors –between you and me–‘ in which, for the first time and publicly, he reveals the business model that he will follow for Tesla to succeed. It highlights four basic points on which the success of the company will be based:

Build a sports car –Tesla Roadster–. Use that money to build an affordable car. Use that money to build an even more affordable car. While doing the above, provide zero emission electric power generation options.

The first delivery of the vehicle in production was scheduled for October 2007 but already then, Musk showed his vision, too optimistic, and the first units were delayed to the first quarter of 2008. The two key reasons were that the unit production of each Tesla Roadster it exceeded 100,000 dollars –90,000 euros–, when they thought it would be 65,000 dollars –58,000 euros–. This led, among other things, to the fact that in January 2008 the company was about to declare bankruptcy. The additional 45 million dollars – 40 million euros – contributed in 2007 were not enough to cover all the costs.

Tesla is initially saved thanks to the contribution of 83 million dollars –75 million euros– in two payments made by the agency dependent on the government of United States NHTSAbut this delays the release of its second model, the Tesla Model S, and by 2009 Tesla has to sell 10% of its shares to Daimler AG.

In June 2009, the United States Department of Energy approved the delivery of a low-interest loan of 465 million dollars -421 million euros-, which was part of an 8 billion dollar program for advanced technologies for vehicles called Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program –ATVMLP–. This capital boost, together with the rest of the millions received during 2009, got the company out of its financial problems and they were able to focus on their second model, the Tesla Model S which began its deliveries in 2012. This model raised, for the first time, electric feasibility in the 21st century and would lay the foundation for the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X, which appeared in 2015, to later arrive.

In total, more than ten years passed before the first points of Elon Musk’s master plan were fulfilled, and after overcoming the disappearance of the company twice.

With the company already up and running, in 2016 it unveiled the second part of its Master Plan, which arrived at the same time as the Tesla Model 3 and that he acquired the solar city company which, interestingly enough, are basically the last two steps of the original plans. In this new roadmap, Musk points to the need for the integration of a system that allows energy to be obtained and stored, in this case from the sun, to power the batteries. To do this he creates a new division, called Tesla Energy while announcing the creation of a solar roof capable of obtaining energy.

A few months later, Musk decides to update his second phase of the plan and openly talks about improving autonomous driving capacity and developing an autonomous driving system 10 times safer than that of the individual himself, something that has become a priority for Tesla. This process requires the involvement of the community. Tesla since it is done through massive learning of the fleet and subsequent software updates.

The last point included in this second part, fully in force, is to expand the vehicle product line and address all the main market segments. It currently has a pick up in its portfolio, which is the Tesla Cybertruck; a compact SUV, which is the Tesla Model Y; a heavy-duty truck, which is the Tesla Semi; and, lastly, the mass urban vehicle. The latter would have to be the affordable Tesla, a model that Musk has been postponed indefinitely.

We will have to wait to see what Elon Musk announces in this third part of his master plan while he resolves and fulfills the objectives that remain pending in the second chapter, mainly that of autonomous driving, which, according to what he says “will be complete and possible in 12 months.” “.

It is important to bear in mind that the declarations and dates that it gives do not usually have a direct reflection with reality, since some of its models have been postponed more than desired. What is undeniable is that little by little it has managed to build what, today, is the most recognized and valued electric car company in the world.

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

