Elon Musk proposes ‘light cost’ for commercial Twitter users | Trends

Twitter forever will remain free for “casual users”, But government and business users may see a “small cost” to stay on the social media platform, the company’s prospective owner, Elon Musk, said in a tweet.

Musk, whose offer to buy Twitter Inc. for $44,000 and privatizing the company was accepted by the Twitter boardpitched the idea of ​​new business models for the service to bankers during talks last month to secure financing for the deal.

Currently, the social network gets most of its revenue from advertising. The company recently tried to expand into other areas, including subscriptions, though that line of business is still very small.

Twitter executives had discussed various subscription products for years before the company introduced its $2.99 ​​monthly subscription service called Twitter Blue last summer. But Twitter Blue it is aimed at the more dedicated users of the service and not business or government accounts, although some aspects of the Twitter Blue service, such as the ability to post longer videos, may primarily appeal to business accounts.

Twitter already sells other products aimed at business users, including access to the Twitter API for companies interested in marketing or brand analytics. Musk has told potential investors that could return Twitter to the public markets as soon as three years after buying itthe Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

