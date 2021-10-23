Elon Musk pushes Dogecoin | Here’s where DOGE can go

Once again a tweet from Elon Musk to play the charge on the market of $ DOGE. Once again the purchases start again after one joke of the CEO from Tesla And Space X – which has been very close to the protocol for some time now.

An answer to a was enough tweet which involved him (which among other things was not at all related to the world of cryptocurrencies) to unleash the rush to purchases and bring back Dogecoin above altitude $ 0.25 and then keep moving around.

Elon Musk jokes about Doge and there is a mini rally on the market

Musk again on Dogecoin – and the price spikes in seconds

It seems to be back a few months ago when even the slightest reference to Dogecoin from Elon Musk it was enough to make the price move even in a rather violent way. It all started with a Tweet from Uber Facts, accounts of viral tweets on the “facts” of the world.

Elon Musk is expected to become the world’s first trillionaire thanks to Space X. * In DOgecoin.

A nice curtain – which, for reasons that are actually difficult to understand, pushed $ DOGE, as if Musk had announced a purchase of token or its further commitment. Which, at least from this tweet, does not seem to have happened, since it is clearly one joke.

However, let’s talk about theself-declared Dogefather, the godfather of Dogecoin, the meme coin par excellence – before mess up all with the equally famous appearance at the Saturday Night Live, where he decreed the end of the incredible with several unhappy exits bull run by Dogecoin of that period.

Musk’s interest in Dogecoin

It is actually a very concrete interest, given that, as is well known, it also collaborates with Doge developers and – rumors say – also provide some financial help. The goal would therefore really be to make $ DOGE one of the possible cryptocurrencies for everyday payments.

However, even in this case it should be remembered as different releases of Musk have not been very constructive – with the drive to dramatically increase the number of transactions allowed in a single block and the drastic reduction of fee.

Definitely desirable and understandable objectives, which however cannot be changed at will while leaving the security characteristics of a protocol unchanged. It will be the developers who will have to coordinate Musk’s “revolutionary” push with a protocol that, in order to be used, will have to balance several factors. All this while Musk, with a single tweet, it still appears to be able to move markets violently.