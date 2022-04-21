Elon Musk raised $46.5 billion to buy Twitter and smiles as Tesla stock rises

Stock image of Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk said he has managed to raise $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy social media company Twitter Inc.

With these funds, “it is considering taking its offer directly to shareholders, according to a filing with the US Securities Commission (SEC).

In fact, according to Reuters, Musk himself “has pledged to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans against some of his Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) shares to finance the transaction”. Musk is the CEO of SpaceX’s Tesla car company.

In addition, he is the richest person in the world according to a Forbes count; on April 14, she submitted a “final and best” cash offer of $43 billion to Twitter’s board of directors.

As Twitter’s second-largest shareholder with a 9.1 percent stake, “he has said he could make big changes to the microblogging company, where he has more than 80 million users.”

Tesla stock rises

Thus, Twitter shares rose less than one percent on the news of the financing, “indicating that the market remains skeptical about the deal, given that Twitter is expected to reject it because of the price.”

Meanwhile, shares of Tesla rose 8 percent in trading on Thursday, “driven by better-than-expected earnings at the electric vehicle maker.”

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in collateralized debt against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

Musk’s latest move comes after Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted a “poison pill” to thwart the billionaire’s effort to buy the social media platform.

Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” “has said that the social media company needs to be privatized in order to grow and become a platform for free speech.”

Musk’s offer has sparked interest from venture capital funds to participate in a Twitter deal, Reuters reported, based on people familiar with the matter.

In this sense, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO.N) “is studying how to provide financing to any operation and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, while Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that he is exploring the opportunity to submit an offer.

Musk “has made several announcements on the platform, including some that have landed him in hot water with US regulators.”

It should be remembered that in 2018, “Musk tweeted that he had secured the financing to take Tesla public for $420 per share, a move that led him to receive million-dollar fines and be forced to abandon the presidency of the electric car company to resolve claims by the US stock market regulator that it had defrauded investors.”

