Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion against world hunger, but on one condition

Elon Musk he would be ready to sell a portion of his Tesla stock to donate 6 billion dollars for the fight against world hunger. This provided that a condition is respected by the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, with which a long question and answer was staged on Twitter.

This particular story was triggered by an interview with CNN in which Beasley himself had addressed the South African tycoon and his “colleague” Jeff Bezos, declaring as a figure around the 6 billion dollars, or about 2% of the wealth of the two richest men in the world, could help solve world hunger.

In fact, due to the combination of several global crises, including the effects of climate change, the global pandemic from Covid-19 and armed conflicts in progress, million of people in 43 countries around the world there are a risk of famine.

The number 1 ofUN agency he stated that a one-off donation by those who saw their income double during the pandemic crisis could play a decisive role for those who struggle to survive every day.

Elon Musk’s condition to donate $ 6 billion against world hunger

Following these words, Elon Musk he replied from his official account, asking David Beasley to explain his spending plan to him on Twitter 6 billion dollars and how they would solve the problem.

In the same tweet, Musk then stated that, in case he was convinced, he would sell hers Tesla shares at that precise moment.

This provocation sparked a heated confrontation on the popular social network, with Beasley who retorted by explaining how such a figure could help put policies in place to help 42 million people in the world on the verge of poverty, which, without these funds, would be destined “to literally die of hunger“.

Musk he then retorted that he wanted to ask how indispensable condition that of establishing a modal accounting system open source, where anyone who wants to can see exactly how the money is spent.

The back-and-forth on Twitter drives up the value of Tesla stock

Evidently tired from the protracted social discussion, the head of the World Food Program he therefore declared himself available to meet Elon Musk “on Earth or in space”, So that you can present your plans to him in person and show him the organization’s transparent accounting systems.

An invitation that, however, at least until now, has remained unanswered. The publicity deriving from the debate instead led to a increase in the value of Tesla shares of8.49%.

A result that adds to the market value record that Musk’s company recently achieved: $ 1 trillion of capitalization.