Elon Musk, record loss of $ 50 billion in 2 days

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the richest person in the world, lost a record $ 50 billion this week after shares in the electric vehicle maker plummeted for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

What happened

The plunge in Tesla’s stock came following a Twitter poll of Musk, in which the businessman asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.

Musk’s net worth is currently $ 323 billion; Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), follows Musk in second place with a net worth of $ 201 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s $ 50 billion loss represents the largest two-day drop in the index’s history; In addition, Musk’s $ 35 billion loss on Tuesday represents the largest daily drop ever since Bezos’ $ 36 billion loss following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Because it is important

Musk overtook Bezos as the richest person in the world this year thanks to the surge in Tesla shares due to quarterly results and extraordinary delivery numbers; the yield on the stock since the beginning of the year stood at 40.3%.

As of December 31, 2020, Musk was reported to hold approximately 22.4% of Tesla shares, according to a regulatory document filed by the company in February.

At the end of October, Tesla joined a small group of companies worth more than $ 1 trillion following the news that the company won the largest order ever from the car rental company. Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ).

The Tesla stock is also receiving great interest from retail investors.

Price movement

Tesla shares ended Tuesday’s regular session in the red nearly 12% at $ 1,023.50.

Photo courtesy of Steve Jurvetson via Flickr