Elon Musk reports ‘strong inflationary pressure’ and Tesla reconsiders Bitcoin payments

The world is facing a “strong inflationary pressure“In the short term that could persist, warns the richest man in the world.

In a discussion on inflation, some of the most famous figures in Bitcoin (BTC) circles have expressed unanimous doubts about the situation of global monetary policies.

Musk: The future of inflation is the great unknown

While even the US Federal Reserve admits that inflation may be here to stay, the theme has become particularly pertinent for Bitcoiners, considering the inherently deflationary characteristics of the cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk also sees inflation as a key issue. With over $ 250 billion in net assets reached this week, potential exposure to currency devaluation has never been a potential bigger problem.

I don’t know in the long term, but in the short term we are seeing strong inflationary pressure,”He explained in a Twitter discussion with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor.

The exchange followed a tweet previously published by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who described inflation as “in progress” He is able to “change everything.

Wood, a well-known supporter of BTC, noted that monetary velocity, on the other hand, has been slowing since the 2008 global financial crisis, masking some of the impact of the devaluation.

However, taking all kinds of products into consideration, the true cost of printing dollars far exceeds the government’s claims that inflation is irrelevant.

Inflation is a vector, and is clearly evident in a range of products, services and assets not currently measured by the CPI or PCE,he tweeted Saylor.

“Bitcoin is the most practical solution for a consumer, investor or corporation looking for long-term protection from inflation.”

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Chart
Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Chart. Source: Federal Reserve

Tesla could welcome Bitcoin again

This week, Tesla’s stock broke through the $ 1,000 mark for the first time, contributing to a drastic increase in Musk’s fortune.

Related: Tesla suggests it may restore support for cryptocurrency payments soon

In a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company suggested that it may again accept Bitcoin for its products in the future.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we bought a total of $ 1.50 billion in Bitcoin. Additionally, during the three months ended March 31, 2021, we accepted Bitcoin as payment for the sale of some of our products in specified regions, subject to applicable laws, and we suspended this practice in May 2021,”Indicates document 10-Q.

“In the future, we may revert to the practice of accepting cryptocurrency (‘digital asset’) transactions for our products and services.”

