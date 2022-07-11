Elon Musk responds to Twitter’s legal threat in the most Elon Musk way possible

Musk wants to end attempt to buy Twitter 0:37

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk has mocked Twitter’s efforts to force him to buy the company. And he did it in a tweet, of course.

This Monday early, Musk tweeted four images of him laughing alongside captions that read: “They said I can’t buy Twitter. Then they didn’t want to reveal bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to reveal bot information in court.”

That was followed shortly after by an image of actor Chuck Norris playing chess with a single pawn on his side of the board, and a full set of pieces on the other side, with Musk tweeting: “Chuckmate.”

Musk revealed late on Friday that he was withdrawing from his Twitter purchase agreement, citing a lack of information about the number of bot-based users of the social network. His attorney said that placed Twitter “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the original agreement.

Twitter responded by saying that it would “take legal action to enforce the merger agreement.”

Investors on Twitter are not laughing. Shares of the social media platform fell 5% in early pre-market trading on Monday. The shares were already a long way from the agreed April purchase price of $54.20 a share, closing Friday at $36.81.

But other tech stocks are also down sharply since April, including shares in Tesla, the main source of Musk’s world wealth. Shares of that company have fallen 31% since Musk’s initial holdings were revealed on Twitter in April.

Tesla shares rose 1% in premarket trading.