Elon Musk Returns to Pumping Dogecoin on Twitter!

Months after the last direct tweet on cryptocurrency and its future by Elon Musk, the “Musk effect” still seems to be going strong, especially on Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO Dogecoin’s favorite cryptocurrency. After Musk stopped tweeting about cryptocurrency (it was also a blow to people, who blamed Musk for investing their money in it without seeing them any price hike) in late June, Tesla’s CEO shared. a tweet from his new pet, a Shiba Inu and announced to call him “Floki”.

After Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin has registered a variation of + 0.36% in the last 24 hours, with an increase in value, coinciding with the same time that Musk published the tweet. Dogecoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency to rise again. The Baby Doge Coin, a DOGE spinoff, also recorded + 1.80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Start the pump and dump via Dogecoin’s tweet again?

This is not the first time Musk has “accidentally” led to the spike in the price of Dogecoin. It is not even the second or third time. Whenever Musk mentioned cryptocurrency, there was a surge (often following a possible fall) in cryptocurrency prices. From that moment the phenomenon widely discussed this year began thanks to the assists via Twitter of Musk, who has started to “pump” the cryptocurrency again. Beginning of yet another pump and dump?

Probably in the medium term the DOGE will be kept an eye on, also considering the update of the Dogecoin system which will allow to significantly reduce the transaction commissions; the low transaction costs should lead more and more companies to adopt and integrate the crypto meme.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

At the time of writing, the DOGE is $ 0.2338, in a phase of sideways for the sixth consecutive day despite the fundamental push from Musk. This is a clear sign of the difficulty not only of Dogecoin but of the entire crypto sector.

The price is at a crossroads but the DOGE is more likely to go and test the demand area in the $ 0.18 zone.

