Elon Musk Returns to Pumping Dogecoin on Twitter!

Months after the last direct tweet on cryptocurrency and its future by Elon Musk, the “Musk effect” still seems to be going strong, especially on Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO Dogecoin’s favorite cryptocurrency. After Musk stopped tweeting about cryptocurrency (it was also a blow to people, who blamed Musk for investing their money in it without seeing them any price hike) at the end of June, Tesla’s CEO shared. a tweet from his new pet, a Shiba Inu and announced to call him “Floki”.

After Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin has recorded a variation of + 0.36% in the last 24 hours, with an increase in value, coinciding with the same time that Musk published the tweet. Dogecoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency to rise again. The Baby Doge Coin, a DOGE spinoff, also recorded + 1.80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.