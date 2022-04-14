Elon Musk revealed the reasons why he wants to buy Twitter

Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Billionaire Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter, alleging that the social network he has accused of not living up to the principles of respect for freedom of expression it must delist and become a private company.

In a document sent to stock market regulators in the United States, Twitter Inc. explained that Musk – who is currently the largest shareholder of the platform with just over 9% of its titles – sent a letter to the company on Wednesday with a proposal to acquire the rest. Musk — who is the CEO of the Tesla car company — offered $54.20 per share, that is, an offer valued at more than $43 billion.

The businessman said that this was his best and last offer, but he did not offer the details about the financing. Offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I have invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world and I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative in a functioning democracy.”, Musk stated in the presentation. “However, since making my investment I have realized that the company will not thrive and serve this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to transform itself as a private company.”

Musk’s offer is a new chapter in his relationship with Twitter. In regulatory documents filed in recent weeks, the businessman revealed that he has been buying shares in almost daily batches since January 31 and that he now owns 9% of Twitter. Only the fund manager Vanguard Group controls more shares of the platform.

Musk has been highly critical of the social media platform in recent weeks, especially as he believes it falls short of free speech principles.. The company has angered supporters of Donald Trump and other far-right politicians whose accounts were suspended for violating its content guidelines on violence, hate or misinformation. Some of Musk’s tweets have also caused legal problems before.

Five days after receiving an invitation, Musk said last week that he had informed Twitter that he would not join its board of directors. He did not explain his motives, but the decision coincided with a series of messages, which he later deleted, in which he proposed several changes, such as the removal of advertisements – which is his main source of income – and the transformation of his San Francisco headquarters into a shelter for the homeless.

“It’s not about the economics,” Musk said at a TED2022 conference in Vancouver on Thursday afternoon. “My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is widely trusted and widely inclusive is important for the future of civilization.”.

“The civilizing risk decreases the more we can increase trust in Twitter as a public platform,” he said. “Twitter has become a kind of de facto public square, so it is very important that people have both the reality and the perception that they can speak freely, within the limits of the law”.

Asked if he has a “plan B” if the Twitter board rejects his offer, the Tesla owner replied that he does have one, but declined to provide details, saying he would do more in due course.

Musk noted that he had the resources of his own to complete the purchase, saying: “I have enough assets… I can do it”.

The South African tycoon assured that Twitter should open its algorithms and minimize the surveillance and censorship of content. “Any change in people’s tweets, whether they are emphasized or not, should be made apparent,” he said.

In order for users to inspect it themselves, Musk noted that the underlying code behind the algorithm should be available on GitHub.

The SpaceX owner also revealed his vision for what content moderation would look like. He said his preference is to allow all legal speech and not permanent bans.

“When in doubt I think it is better to err and let the discourse exist“, said. “I think we want to be very reluctant to remove things and be very cautious about permanent bans,” she added.

(With information from AP)

