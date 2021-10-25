Elon Musk reveals his true role in the project

The Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk has returned to “bombard” Twitter with posts (called ginguettii in that context) on cryptocurrencies. In particular on bitcoin, Dogecoin and the Shiba inu token on Sunday.

Dogecoin is one of the most controversial and discussed cryptocurrencies of the last year. He made a lot of talk about himself for Elon Musk’s tweets but also for a very active community that often tried to push interest and consequently the price of the token.

Elon Musk and Dogecoin: development

As for the Dogecoin, he was asked if he had any recent interactions with the Doge development team. While admitting he hasn’t interacted with them lately, Musk noted some suggestions to the project:

What matters is lowering fees, decreasing block time and increasing block size. A single-tier network with exchanges as tier 2 actually seems like the simplest solution for a medium of exchange.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus stepped in and responded to Musk’s Doge improvement tweet. He stressed that, in his opinion, “dogecoin is fast, scalable and cheap to send around is all it needs to be“, Adding that“ nIt does not need to be another blockchain hosting NFT or other tokens or anything else“.

Musk answered with a symbol representing the “hundred points”. As if to say: fully agree with you.

Here is the current quotation of Dogecoin:

Additionally, Musk replied to another Doge supporter who asked: “Do you think that if Dogecoin achieves the goals you have proposed here, then it could be more practical and efficient than something like the Lightning Network as a medium of exchange?“

The Tesla executive replied:

“Maybe. Bitcoin was conceived at a time of relatively low bandwidth and high latency. If both continue to improve substantially, we will reach a point where a second layer is not needed“.

In August, Musk agreed with NBA Dallas Mavericks billionaire owner Mark Cuban that “The Doge’s community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange“.

Musk also made it clear on Sunday that he has nothing to do with the Dogecoin Foundation in response to a Twitter comment stating:

“Jared Birchall represents Elon Musk, but like all directors he has no direct vote. This ensures that the foundation remains independent by leveraging the experience of shibe like Elon “.

Spacex CEO wrote:

“Neither Jared, nor I, nor anyone I know has anything to do with this foundation ”.

The Dogecoin Foundation was relaunched in August. His website lists Jared Birchall as one of his four directors, describing him as a “legal and financial consultant”For Musk. Other board advisors include Ethereum’s Markus and Vitalik Buterin.

How many Shiba Inu does Elon Musk have?

Musk was asked how many Shiba inu (SHIB) he has in his possession. Tesla’s technoking simply replied: “Nobody“.

Besides SHIB, Musk was asked if he had stakes in several other cryptocurrencies, including FLOKI, the token named after his shiba inu pup.

Instead of answering each cryptocurrency, Musk confirmed that he only owns bitcoin, ether and dogecoin. “Out of curiosity, I acquired some ASCII hash strings called ‘Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge.’ That’s all“, he has declared. “As I said earlier, don’t bet the farm on cryptocurrencies. True value is building products and providing services to your fellow man, not money in any form“.

Musk previously claimed that his companies, Spacex and Tesla, only owned bitcoin. The electric car company released its third quarter earnings report this week showing $ 1.26 billion in BTC.

Bitcoin ETFs: Isn’t All That Glitters Gold?

In the meantime, i begin to do first accounts on the ETF launched by Proshares last week. There are signs that the bitcoin futures market is not big enough for a planned wave of exchange-traded funds.

Since launch on Tuesday, theProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has amassed $ 1.2 billion in investor resources, the fastest ever billion-dollar fundraiser.

But this success is almost certain to come at the expense of fund holders, analysts say, because the gains make the ProShares ETF an outsized target for traders looking to leverage the Achilles heel of Futures-based ETFs. That is to say, their need to take large positions in near-term futures and often “roll” them into the following month rather than take cash at maturity.

The ProShares ETF, which buys bitcoin futures contracts rather than the cryptocurrency itself, now controls more than a fifth of the outstanding bitcoin futures contracts expiring this month and nearly a third of next month.

The scale of such holdings will put pressure on the returns of futures-based ETFs that have been launched and slow the pace of further introductions, analysts said.

“For us, create more trading opportunities”, said James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhon Capital Management, a nearly $ 200 million hedge fund that trades futures, including bitcoin.

How does the Bitcoin ETF launched by ProShares? The company says its fund offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin. To maintain that exposure, ProShares withdraws investor money from ETF purchases and it uses part of it to buy futures on B.itcoin, primarily the closest month futures contract, as it typically offers the closest correlation to the cryptocurrency spot price.

This is when it gets complicated. When the contract expires, the fund must transfer its existing contracts to those of the following month. Other investors know this, so they buy next month’s futures first, an act that raises the price and allows traders to profit by selling in the demand created when the fund rises. The highest price the fund pays comes out of the pockets of investors.

“It can cost you a lot of money to launch your bitcoin futuresBank of America analyst Francisco Blanch said. “C‘is an element in which traders take advantage of it and an investor potentially loses it“.

But here’s another limitation: position limits imposed by CME Group Inc. have already led ProShares to invest in the next month, analysts said. A decision that could reduce the stress due to the transition of contracts from this month to the next, but which risks widening the gap between the contracts of the performance fund and bitcoin.

These limits will double next month, potentially alleviating that problem somewhat.

“This is an evolving market,” said ProShares CEO Michael Sapir. “We expect the market to continue to grow on both sides of the trade and to become increasingly efficient.”

In its prospectus, the fund highlights the lack of liquidity in the bitcoin futures market, adding that large positions increase the risk of illiquidity, could make positions more difficult to sell, and can affect the price of bitcoin futures. This “could increase the losses incurred,” the prospectus added.

The price of the ProShares ETF fell 1.2% between the market opening of 9:30 am on Tuesday, its first trading day, and 4:00 pm on Friday. close. Bitcoin fell 2.4% over the same time frame.

Bitcoin ETFs: The problem is volatility

L’Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF launched on Friday will eventually push roll costs higher and affect the performance of both funds, analysts added.

One of the largest issuers of ETFs in the country, Invesco Ltd. IVZ 0.48%, has already stated that for now it is withdrawing from following ProShares with its own bitcoin futures ETF. The company didn’t elaborate on the decision, but people familiar with the matter said capacity issues within the bitcoin futures market were a factor.

In the last year, the rannualized annual rate on bitcoin futures, which reflects the gap between first month futures and bitcoin’s price, averaged 8.4%, said Charlie Morris, founder and chief investment officer of ByteTree Asset Management.

This means that an investor in a futures ETF would earn $ 91.60 per year before commissions for every $ 100 of earnings made by bitcoin. The gap is set to widen with volatility, which has increased recently as a result of bitcoin’s large price gains.

On Thursday, he added, the annual roll return was 17%, meaning investors in a futures-based fund would have made $ 83 for every $ 100 of bitcoin earnings.

Conclusions

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions.

