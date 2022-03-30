Elon Musk reveals three reasons why humanity is threatened

TOElon Musk he likes to do predictions about the future of the human speciesamong others, and on this occasion he wanted to express some concern on a number of factors that affect this. The CEO of Tesla and Space X has come out with the reflections on this matter that envelops humanity.

And the tycoon has focused on three aspects. The first of them is the birth rate which, in his opinion, is the main concern. In fact, he has thought about it. “It could be the biggest threat to the future of human civilization.”

Then he focuses on the problems of artificial intelligence operation. While the third point you have shown particular concern about is the religious extremism.

Elon Musk: an empire seeking to improve the planet and beyond

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world, thanks to Tesla’s stock market growth. Managed to beat Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon,. last year as the richest man in the world, and the fruit of it is that he has a heritage that amounts to 234,000 million eurosaccording to data from ‘Bloomberg’.

Elon Musk, focused on the arrival of man on Mars

For years, the arrival of man on the red planet is one of NASA’s great obsessionswhich has been investigating the possibility of achieving such a milestone for decades… First, the founder and CEO of SpaceX works so that his Starship ship can land on said planet. Musk set the date for the arrival of man on the moon in 2024 or 2026.

But regarding the red planet, Musk responded to a post that featured a snapshot of the man on the Moon and the date “1969” and, below it, another image simulating the man on Mars and the date “20__?”. The businessman’s response was brief, but enlightening: “2029”.