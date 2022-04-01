Elon Musk satellites destroyed by Russia and China! The war is on a larger scale

photo freepik.com

Elon Musk actively supports Ukraine in the defensive war against Russian aggression. Of course, we are not only talking about words of support posted periodically through his Twitter profile, but also about actual material help.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, in response to the call of the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, immediately sent access that allows the use of Starlink satellite Internet to Ukraine. On the occasion of a later update, extremely useful in times of war, Musk noted that satellite Internet users in some regions of Ukraine would become targets of attack.

The target of the Russian attack was even the Starlink satellites. The Russians do not stop threatening Elon Musk. The latter laughed at them in one of the last interviews. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was recently asked about the possibility of China or Russia destroying the Starlink satellite system. The idea was to remove from orbit the satellites that were part of it. Such warnings came from some Russian officials. Musk calmly replied that destroying some 2,000 devices moving in low Earth orbit is not so difficult a task, but simply impossible.

According to Musk, it would be difficult to remove the satellites from orbit. If you try to destroy Starlink, it will not be easy because there are already 2,000 satellites of this system. It means having to use a lot of missiles capable of operating effectively at this altitude. You can actually launch satellites faster than you can destroy them with anti-satellite missiles. We remind you that in 2021 Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon, creating a large garbage can in orbit around the world. This poses a serious threat to a variety of devices, and potentially even the International Space Station.