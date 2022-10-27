Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Want Twitter To Become ‘Boundless Hell’

See what Elon Musk arrived with at the Twitter offices 0:47

(CNN) — Elon Musk tried to reassure Twitter advertisers about the future of the platform in an open letter sent Thursday, a day before his $44 billion acquisition of the company is expected to be completed.

In his letter, posted on Twitter, Musk said he doesn’t want the platform to become a “boundless hell for everyone where you can say anything without consequence,” despite his stated promise to reduce the moderation of Facebook content. the platform and reinforce “freedom of expression”.

Musk said he plans to ease content restrictions and would reverse permanent bans on accounts previously removed from the platform for repeatedly violating its rules, including former President Donald Trump.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Those plans had raised questions about the potential impact on Twitter’s core ad sales business, as advertisers might cringe at the prospect of their paid posts appearing alongside more controversial content.

Musk’s letter seemed meant to quell those fears.

“In addition to complying with the laws of the country, our platform must be warm and welcoming for everyone, where you can choose the desired experience according to your preferences,” he said in the publication on Thursday.

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the world’s most respected advertising platform that strengthens your brand and grows your business… Let us build something extraordinary together,” he added.

Musk also reiterated in the letter an earlier statement he had made that the Twitter acquisition is not intended to be a lucrative venture for him.

The entrepreneur has previously suggested that he wants to increase Twitter’s subscription revenue to rely less on ads.