Elon Musk says he has covid-19 for the second time

New York (CNN Business) – Elon Musk reported that he was infected with covid-19 for the second time, but he feels relatively well.

In a tweet posted early Monday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said “supposedly I have it again (sigh), but with almost no symptoms.”

He previously tested positive for covid in November 2020, before a vaccine was available, which landed him in quarantine during a four-astronaut launch to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Musk has raised many questions about public health policy related to Covid since the disease was discovered. But he has said that he supports vaccination, even if he doesn’t think vaccinations should be mandatory.

“To be clear, I support vaccines in general and Covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal,” he tweeted in April of last year.

When he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2021, he told the magazine that he and his family were vaccinated. People who are vaccinated usually get less severe cases of the disease, and most people who die from covid are not vaccinated.

In his tweet on Monday, Musk questioned whether some of the current variants of covid should still be considered covid-19, a number assigned to the virus because it was first discovered in 2019.

“How many genetic changes before it is not covid-19? Not anymore?” she asked.

