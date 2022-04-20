Elon Musk says he is homeless and lives with his friends

Elon Musk’s name is associated with a long list of successful companies, such as PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI. In fact, according to the magazine Forbesis currently the richest man on the planet, with a heritage close to 264.6 billion dollars.

However, during a recent conversation with the head of the famous TED talks, Chris Anderson, the South African tycoon revealed that he does not have properties scattered around the world – as one might think of a person with his wealth. He even assured that he stays at the houses of his friends depending on where he needs to be.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering operations are, basically torn between the extra rooms of my friends”, expressed Elon Musk.

In 2021, the mogul announced that he sold his last rental property near Space X in Hawthorne, California. Musk bought the property in 2017 for $23.4 million and sold it for $37.5 million. At the time, the Gullixson real estate company detailed that the mansion consists of six rooms, 10 bathrooms, a banquet room, a dance hall, a professional kitchen, a swimming pool, a reservoir and large green areas. The parking lot of the house can hold up to 11 cars.

“I decided to sell the last house I have left. You just have to go to a great family who will live there. It is a special place”The businessman announced on his Twitter account.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

During his conversation with Chris Anderson, Elon Musk confessed that he has not spent large sums of money on accommodation for himself. In that sense, he specified that his most relevant eccentricity in this regard is his private jet.

“It would be very problematic if you were spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that is not the case (…). In fact, I don’t even have a house right now, I’m literally staying at friends placesMusk said in the interview.

“I don’t have a yacht. I don’t really take vacations. It’s not like my personal consumption is high (…) I want to say that the only exception is a plane, but if I don’t use the plane, then I have fewer hours to work, “added the CEO of SpaceX.

What do Elon Musk’s companies do?

Musk is the co-founder of well-known companies like PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, where he is co-chairman; he is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, as well as president of SolarCity. He is in the first position in the list of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Recently, the founder and CEO of Tesla decided to launch a takeover bid (OPA) on Twitter that values ​​it at 43,394 million dollars. The offer presented by the businessman, who for a few days has also been the first shareholder of Twitter, is entirely in cash. Elon Musk offered $54.20 for each share of Twitter, which is a 54% premium over January 28, when Musk started buying Twitter stock, as well as a 38% premium over April 1 , when he revealed his position in the company.

But what do the companies that make him the richest man in history do?

PayPal

Platform that operates as an online payment system that supports money transfers between users and is an electronic alternative to traditional payment methods such as checks and money orders.

SpaceX

Its full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and it is dedicated from the United States to the aerospace manufacturing and space transportation services based in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 by the South African (that is, it is celebrating its second decade this year), with the aim of reducing the costs of traveling to space to facilitate the colonization of Mars.

To date, SpaceX has developed several launch vehicles, the Starlink constellation, the Dragon cargo ship, and carried astronauts to the International Space Station in Dragon 2.

hyper loop

Means of transport for passengers and/or cargo proposed by Tesla and SpaceX, which is based on a network of almost vacuum tubes through which large capsules circulatewhich act as wagons, at high speed, according to Xataka, through which an object can travel without resistance to air or friction, transporting people or objects at high speed, drastically reducing travel times over distances of half scope.

Solar City Corporation

American subsidiary of Tesla specialized in solar energy. Provides energy services to homeowners, businesses, and nonprofit government organizations.

The Boring Company

Founded by Musk in late 2016, the name plays on the double meaning of bore (in English) which is drilling and boring, so that it would sound like The Boring Company in that language, but taking the meaning of The Drilling Company; they are dedicated to excavation and infrastructure.

neurolink

Is a startup of neuroscience, the entrepreneur’s commitment to give back to people with paralysis their digital freedom: to communicate more easily through computers, which allow them to write emails, surf the web, express their creativity through photography, use mobile phones with ease and also play video games, according to Mutua.

The above, just thinking about how they want the cursor to move. This initiative seeks to help improve the lives of people with neurological disorders and other disabilities.

Open AI

Non-profit artificial intelligence (AI) research company that aims to promote and develop “friendly” artificial intelligence in such a way as to benefit humanity as a whole.

The goal of this organization is to “collaborate freely” with other institutions and researchers by making their patents and research open to the public. Elon Musk founded it in the company of Sam Altman, motivated by concerns about the existential risk of artificial general intelligence.

Tesla

Formerly called Tesla Motors Inc., it is an American company headed by the physicist, based in Austin, Texas. The company is dedicated to designing, manufacturing and selling electric cars, with special components for the propulsion of electric vehicles, such as solar roofs, photovoltaic solar installations and domestic batteries.