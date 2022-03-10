Elon Musk says he will eat food grown in high-radiation zones in Europe, facing criticism for his advice to push nuclear power

Elon Musk thinks nuclear power is less risky than people think.

In a Sunday tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk opined that Europe should generate more nuclear power to counter fears of gas shortages due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Musk said in a tweet that it is extremely obvious that Europe should restart the nuclear power plants it has inactive and increase the production of those it still has in operation.

Musk’s tweet has been retweeted more than 31,100 times so far, although it has generated a large number of negative reactions.

Musk, however, claimed that the notion of radiation risk is wrong and challenged his critics saying:

“For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation hazard, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there and eat locally grown food on TV“.

The millionaire added that he had already done this in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, months after he had his nuclear accident.

It should be remembered that Musk visited Fukushima in July 2011 and it is assumed that this was when he ate locally grown food.

There have been two major nuclear plant disasters in history: Chernobyl in the former Soviet Union in 1986, and Fukushima in 2011.

Regarding the Chernobyl disaster, it was determined that the vast majority of the population does not have to live in fear of suffering serious health consequences due to the accident, the UN said in a report published in 2021.

Another UN study, published in 2021, said that found no adverse health effects among Fukushima residents that are directly related to radiation exposure from the accident.

In addition to calling for more nuclear power to be produced in Europe, Elon Musk also called two days earlier for an increase in US oil and gas production to offset any decline in Russian fuels.

Russia’s oil exports have fallen by a third due to Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

These events have caused oil prices to soar to record highs not seen in years.

