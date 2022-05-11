NewsUS

Elon Musk says he will reverse Twitter’s decision to ban Donald Trump

Elon Musk talks about electric cars during a conference

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, assured that it had been a “mistake” and something “simply stupid” to ban the twitter account of former US President Donald Trump and that he will reverse that decision if he finally buys the company.

“I do believe that it was not right to exclude Donald Trump [de Twitter]. I think it was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and, in the end, it didn’t achieve its goal of taking Donald Trump’s voice away,” Musk said during a Financial Times discussion Tuesday.

Twitter removed Trump’s account from the platform after the takeover of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, arguing that some of his comments on the social network may have “incited violence.” At the time it was announced as a “temporary suspension” and not a full account cancellation.

Musk, owner of companies such as the electric car manufacturer Teslacould become the owner of Twitter in the coming months if its acquisition offer is finally approved.

