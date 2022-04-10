Elon Musk seeks freedom of expression but censors the rest
In the days leading up to the purchase of a piece of Twitter, the billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, criticized the platform for “failing to adhere to the principles of freedom of expression,” which he said “fundamentally undermines democracy.” He even asked if “Is a new platform necessary?”.
Then we learned that Elon Musk has finally joined Twitter’s board of directors, after taking a 9.2 percent stake in the social network.
However, Musk, who has previously referred to himself as a “free speech absolutist,” has a history of silencing critics with threats of lawsuits and firing employees who disagree with him, according to Insider.
In fact, a former Tesla employee who was fired after posting YouTube reviews of the company’s Autopilot features, John Bernal, wrote in response to Musk’s tweet. “It appears that Elon Musk is a free speech absolutist…unless it involves security concerns, in my opinion,” he stated.
Bernal’s reviews contained only end-user features and included footage of the car’s autopilot disengaged, causing Bernal to take control to avoid dangerous situations, including a potential crash.
“I was fired from Tesla in February and my YouTube was cited as the reason. Even when my posts are from my personal vehicle outside of company time or property with software I paid for,” Bernal said in a video posted in March.
But Bernal’s firing isn’t the only example of Musk cracking down on public criticism. In 2018, Fast Company reported that the businessman found the identity of a possible anonymous blogger who posted a negative stock analysis of Tesla and, according to the columnist, he contacted his employer threatening to sue him.
Following this, the blogger deactivated his social media accounts and stopped posting information about Tesla altogether.
“I don’t know what Mr. Musk’s precise complaints are about me. I don’t think he has any valid legal claims, and I wouldn’t mind vigorously defending myself if he were to make any claims,” Montana Skeptic wrote in his farewell post. “My response to his threats was simply to protect my employer and preserve my job.”
In another instance, in 2015 to be precise, Musk personally called a journalist who had criticized the Tesla Model X launch event and canceled his order for a Model X.
Additionally, some former Tesla employees have said they were fired for disagreeing with the CEO, for reporting racist harassment, or simply for being in his way during one of his outbursts.
For his part, Musk has denied accusations that employees were fired over moments of anger and says his criticism of Twitter is based on a fundamental belief in free speech.
Be that as it may, Twitter operates with terms of service that users must adhere to in order to access the platform. Additionally, First Amendment protections (which cover the rights to freedom of religion and speech) only apply in circumstances where the government, not a private company, imposes a penalty for protected speech.
