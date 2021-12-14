Elon Musk sells $ 900 million of shares and accepts Dogecoin, but Tesla taxi “goes crazy” in Paris (10 injured)

Elon Musk sells $ 900 million of shares and accepts Dogecoin. Definitely busy (and dramatic) day for Tesla and its founder pyrotechnic Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and Time’s 2021 cover man.

On the same day, he sold $ 900 million worth of shares Tesla, with a tweet he authorized some payments with Doge cryptocurrency, immediately causing Dogecoin’s value to jump by 40%.

But bad news also arrives from France: a Tesla car used for taxi services is as if it went crazy escaping the driver’s control, 10 injured, 3 of which seriously in the center of Paris.

Tesla taxi without control through the streets of central Paris

The French taxi company G7 has decided to suspend its Tesla taxis after a frightening accident that took place last Saturday in the middle of Paris at 9 pm, in the very populated 13 / o arrondissement. A driver of this type of taxi has lost control of the vehicle which appears to have accelerated for no reason becoming unmanageable.

The man driving was unable to brake and the Tesla hit a cyclist in full, then two pedestrians at an intersection. Subsequently, the car crashed into a glass bottle container causing it to explode and causing a shower of glass fragments that injured several people.

Finally, the car crashed into a traffic light and ended its run by getting stuck under a van. The toll was 7 seriously injured and 3 lightly.

Musk accepts cryptocurrency, Dogecoin spikes by 40%

Elon Musk opens up to Tesla’s use of Dogecoin and the cryptocurrency flies, earning up to 40%. “Tesla will allow the purchase of some goods and products with the Doge and we will see how it goes,” tweets Musk. Dogecoin is one of the most volatile digital currencies: created in 2013, it rose by 15,500% in 2021 and then slowed down.

Elon Musk sold Tesla stock for $ 906.5 million. This is what emerges from the communications to the SEC, according to which Musk exercised 2.13 million options and sold 934,091 shares.