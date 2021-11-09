Elon Musk sells his Tesla shares: the ‘unusual gimmick’

Elon Musk is undoubtedly a singular character, an eclectic personality, actor of many extraordinary events. We have seen him in different guises, he is the one who wants to draw attention to himself, who never does anything for nothing. Today he even asked his Twitter ‘followers’ what he should do with his actions.

Don’t believe it? Yet that’s it, Elon Musk decided to ask his followers if it had been the case to sell 10% of his stake in the company. 58% of users decided to express their opinion on it, in the vote, and the majority (made up of 3.5 million people) believe in favor of an operation of this type.

A share that is worth about 21 billion dollars, on a basis of 170.5 million Tesla shares owned by the same manager of Palo Alto. Elon Musk tweeted: “I was ready to accept both results.” And today we begin to see the effects of the decision taken, the stock slips by 7%. The question was asked this way: “The bulk of my virtual capital gains are a form of tax avoidance. So I propose to you to sell 10% of my Tesla shares -0.60%. What do you think?”, provocative, in perfect style for the character.

According to the S&P Market Intelligence database, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, owns 244 million Tesla shares (23% of the total), for a total value of $ 300 billion. Some are stock options that may or may not be exercised net of which the stake becomes 170 million shares, 17% of the total (208 billion dollars). We do not know if the 10% was intended by the manager net of these stock options or not. In any case, it is a worthwhile share package between 20 and 30 billion dollars.

Musk’s initiative will affect the share price, we do not yet know to what extent, but we will soon find out. In the US there is talk of raising the tax on billionaires. The personal assets of Elon Musk, in the last 2 years, have increased dramatically, thanks to the growth of the stock: + 1700%.

In another tweet Elon Musk stated that he does not receive a ‘salary’ from Tesla and that therefore, to earn and pay taxes, he can only sell the shares in his possession. This choice could cause losses for the House’s shareholders. Could it be the manager’s usual desire to joke? It could be, one of his jokes, that we are now used to (he has also gotten into trouble in the past for his tweets). But since he has stated that he will respect the outcome of the vote, perhaps we should really believe him.