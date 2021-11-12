Elon Musk sells Tesla shares and buys them back at a lower price: Twitter users mocked?

After survey launched last weekend on Twitter, Elon Musk sold over 930 Tesla shares worth 1.1 billion. The millionaire had asked his users whether to sell 10% of the company’s shares to “balance” the unpaid taxes for years: 58% (of 3.5 million people) had answered yes. That day the visionary entrepreneur had assured that he would respected the outcome regardless of the type of result obtained, and so it was. In fact, already the day before the survey, the brother Kimbal, a member of Tesla’s board of directors, had already sold $ 109 million in Tesla stock (15% of its equity stake) at an average price of $ 1229.91 per share via JP Morgan. After the sale, Tesla founder exercised 2.15 million stock option, which allowed him to buy the same number of shares at $ 6.24 each – less than 1% of their current value. On Wall Street, the operation is not disappointed at all: after difficult weeks the Tesla stock has gained 1% on the stock market.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

The tax on capital gains

The choices of the US company specializing in the production of electric cars stems from the proposed taxation of capital gains (in English unrealized gains) made in the United States Senate by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Finance Committee. The aim of the initiative is to target people like Musk, whose wealth is mainly represented by shares that are not taxable until they are sold and generate revenues. Musk himself, in a tweet following the survey, had specified that not receive any salary by Tesla and that the only way for him to pay taxes is to sell a percentage of the shares he owns. Ron Wyden himself on Twitter was very critical after the poll launched by the founder of Tesla: «Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes should not depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the billionaire income tax ». Musk responded to this claim with a vulgar tweet about Wyden’s profile picture, which was then retweeted more than 9500 times. Just a few months ago, Tesla’s boss had moved his residence from California to Texas, where there appears to be a more favorable tax regime with regard to more favorable corporate equity income.

