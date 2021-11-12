Business

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares for $ 1,000 and buys them back for $ 6: here’s why

Colpaccio by Elon Musk. Tesla’s owner first polls on Twitter about the possibility of selling 10% of his stake in the automaker. Then it actually sells the shares for $ 1,000 each, for a total value of $ 5.5 billion. All finished? Not at all: the sale of the package was actually accompanied by a parallel purchase of 2,154,572 shares, at the most convenient value of around 6 dollars each.

All this happened for fiscal reasons. In selling the shares, Musk exercised a “stock option” right: in this case the price paid, under the “old” agreement, was a much cheaper value of $ 6.24 per share, equal to a discount of 99.4%. Thus the founder of Tesla managed to monetize part of his share package, repurchasing it in part with a huge economic benefit, since the “new” securities, purchased for less than 14 million dollars are already worth 2.3 billion.

