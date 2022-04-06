Elon Musk sets Twitter on fire with a survey on the future of the network: Should posts be edited?

In a transaction that stunned the world, last Friday Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, acquired a stake in 9.2% in Twitter which made him the largest shareholder of this social network.

The acquisition of the purchase of the share package was made just a week after hinting that it could shake up the social media industry.

As soon as the purchase was made public, Twitter shares jumped 26% in premarket trading after Musk’s purchase was revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The stake is worth approximately $2.89 billion, according to market close on Friday.

Already installed in the company, the technology entrepreneur used the same platform to launch a provocative survey, which threatens the very foundations of the company: edit the posts.

Many people have fallen prey to old posts. Only in Chile, for example, Christopher Pineda, current transport undersecretary, who accompanies the holder of the portfolio, Juan Carlos Muñoz, tweeted when he was an engineering student at the University of Chile between 2006 and 2014, a direct post to the current government spokeswoman, Camila Vallejo, who at that time was the president of the Date.

In those times, prior to the feminist wave, he made comments on his personal Twitter account that today would be considered sexist, and that, in fact, he deleted in recent days, prior to his designation as an authority.

“@camila_vallejo richer than ever in #FrutoProhibido,” she wrote on Twitter in August 2011, about then-president Fech’s participation in a television program, when the university protests were at their peak.

The CEO of Tesla has surveyed his 80 million followers whether they would like to be able to edit their tweets after posting. New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal later quoted Musk’s poll on Twitter to say that “The consequences of this survey will be important. Please vote carefully.”according to a report by The Verge.

The phrase reflects a similar tweet from Musk on freedom of expression on March 25, days after acquiring nearly 10 percent of the company.

This new configuration, which is named in the tweet itself as “edit button” It has been one of the most controversial features of the platform. In an ideal world, it would simply allow users to delete or change typos after posting their tweets, but critics say the feature could be open to abuse, allowing users to substantially change the meaning of their posts after they’ve been shared on the app.

Musk’s aspiration openly and head-on collides with the philosophy of former Twitter CEO and creator Jack Dorsey, who noted in an interview in early 2020 that the company would “probably never” add an edit button. However, his departure and Musk’s arrival could change the scenario.

Musk has been actively participating in the survey. For example, user “Everyday Astronaut” suggested that the edit button should only be available for a short time after the first tweet, and that the edited tweets contained a link showing the edit made. In response, Musk replied: “That sounds reasonable.”

The poll comes days after the official Twitter account said “we are working on an edit button”a tweet made just on April Fools’ Day in the northern henisphere, which raised doubts about its veracity.

However, this weekTwitter Product Lead Michael Sayman tweeted this apparent gag and called it the company’s “official statement” on the feature.

Although the result of the survey does not necessarily mean that it will be what the company will finally do regarding the future edition button, because Musk does not yet have the directing power to do so, it can be seen as a powerful signal for Twitter regarding the future of the edition. company. “If people overwhelmingly vote for something, it’s at least *one* data point!” Musk wrote in a follow-up tweetbefore calling the crypto bots the “most annoying problem” on the platform.

At the close of this note, the survey already showed 73.7 percent in favor of creating this button, with more than 2 million votes counted.