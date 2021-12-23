Elon Musk sold “enough” Tesla shares

In recent weeks, the CEO of the car brand had called a referendum on Twitter. Criticism of California: “Excessive Taxation”

Elon Musk has achieved the goal promised to his followers: to sell 10% of his shares in Tesla. In an interview with Babylon Bee, in which he said he had sold “enough shares”, the owner of the electric car giant also returned to talk about taxes after announcing that this year he will pay the American tax authorities 11 billion dollars, the largest amount ever paid by a single individual. “I have no offshore accounts, I have no tax shields, I could do the tax declaration myself: everything is extremely transparent” Musk pointed out.

criticism of california – The billionaire, who moved the company headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also criticized California. “California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is increasingly becoming the land of some kind of over-regulation and excessive taxation,” he said, adding that it is “increasingly difficult to get things done” in California.

the survey – Tesla’s chief executive launched a Twitter poll in November asking his fans whether or not he should sell 10% of his shares in the automaker. The majority said yes, and Musk has sold thousands of shares in the past few weeks.

December 22

